Patricia Clarkson calls new film 'a glorious moment in my career'

Patricia Clarkson is no stranger to honors; she’s been nominated for an Oscar, a Tony, and has won three Emmy Awards. But the actress says slipping into her latest role is easily one of the highlights of her career.

"To be offered this part was a glorious moment in my career," says Clarkson. "Who wouldn't want to play one of the greatest American heroes — female heroes — in our lifetime?"

Clarkson stars in the powerful new drama "Lilly," which tells the true story of Alabama tire factory supervisor Lilly Ledbetter, whose fight for equal pay led her all the way to Washington, D.C. Ledbetter passed away late last year, but her legacy lives on through the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009.

"I know she died in peace, and she was thrilled that we got this insane reaction in The Hamptons," says Clarkson. "The first time we really screened [the movie] for a live audience, it was this standing ovation. And they were standing for her."

Clarkson says filming "Lilly" — which was directed and co-written by Rachel Feldman and co-stars John Benjamin Hickey and Thomas Sadoski — caused her to reflect on her own life and career.

"The times I was paid scale — scale! — and a man in the same movie was making a full salary. Oh yes, it was remarkable what they were able to do with women in our industry," says the actress. "But not anymore. Now we have power. Our power has grown exponentially, and we're lucky because it keeps rising; we are rising in this industry."

Although "Lilly" celebrates the progress made by Ledbetter’s fight, the film ends with the sobering reminder that women still make 78 cents for every dollar made by a male counterpart.

"I think it comes down to the men who run these big organizations, these big industries, these CEOs; they have to want their female employees to be paid equally," says Clarkson. "They have to understand this is not a political issue. It's a human rights issue. You deserve equal pay for the same job. It's very simple."

