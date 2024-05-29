Past-due traffic ticket in Dunwoody? Find out how to get amnesty

If you have a past-due traffic citation or active bench warrant for a traffic ticket in Dunwoody, there's a chance you could get a fresh start in June and July.

The Dunwoody Municipal Court is offering amnesty for individuals with past-due traffic citations and/or active bench warrants for failing to appear in court. The goal is to settle outstanding violations with the court and reduce arrests.

"This is an opportunity to get a fresh start and clear your case without the concern of being arrested or paying additional late fees or court costs," said Dunwoody Municipal Court Clerk Norlaundra Huntington. "This is not a trick. Our only goal is to encourage people to come back to court by easing their financial burden."

Those who want to take advantage of the program can walk into Municipal Court, located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, on Mondays, Tuesdays, or Fridays between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. only.

During that time, if individuals pay their fines in full, all contempt fees will be forgiven. If the individual’s offense(s) requires a mandatory court appearance, the individual will be granted a future court date to appear before a judge, and all warrants will be cleared and warrant fees forgiven.

Cash, money orders, cashier checks, and credit cards (Visa and MasterCard only) will be accepted, but no personal checks. For more information, call 678.382.6973.