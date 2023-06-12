Passenger unwilling participant in multi-county high-speed chase

A Fulton County man was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit that started in Coweta County and ended in Fulton County. Deputies say a passenger got a ride he apparently did not want.

This one had a strange beginning. The passenger tried to get out of the Mercedes SUV after the driver was pulled over.

However, deputies say the passenger was forced to jump back in or risk being run over or dragged as the Mercedes pulled away from them and began a long high-speed pursuit with Coweta County.

And they say the passenger sent signals to the pursuing deputies that he at least wanted to surrender.

Deputies say the Mercedes sped down Interstate 85 at over 130 mph. In that time, they say the driver was cutting off other cars and driving recklessly, perhaps in the hopes that officers would call off the chase. Deputies say the tied the PIT maneuver several times without success.

They say they continued to follow the Mercedes all the way into Fulton County and to Langford Parkway, past the airport.

There the lead car got the upper hand and was able to box in the Mercedes.

Taken into custody was 30-year-old Ed’Various Huguley. He’s been charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude. Deputies say he told them he has been pulled over several times already in the Mercedes because of the illegal window tint and grew tired and angry over it and that’s why he ran.

Deputies say they found drugs and guns in the SUV.

As for the passenger, deputies say he remained cooperative and was not charged.