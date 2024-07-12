Passenger injured in drive-by shooting in NW Atlanta, police investigating

article

Police are searching for a gunman after a shooting and car crash in northwest Atlanta.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. on the 900 block of Chattahoochee Avenue.

FOX 5 cameras saw multiple officers surrounding a crashed SUV and another vehicle.

The victim told police that he was the passenger in the SUV when a random vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

Medics transported the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials say they expect him to survive his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

While investigating, officials say they received a second shooting call from two blocks away. There, they found a woman who had suffered a graze wound.

The shootings remains under investigation.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.