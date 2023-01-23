Parents urged to cut up these recalled kids’ color-in pajamas

article

A collection of children’s pajamas have been recalled over flammability concerns that could pose a burn hazard.

The pajamas were manufactured by Selfie Craft Company and are a two-piece long-sleeve shirt and pant set that come with several permanent fabric pens to "color in" the pajamas.

The pajamas came in 26 designs, such as for the "birthday boy," "birthday girl," for various holidays such as Easter, Halloween and Hanukkah, and for characters such as mermaids, sloths and superheroes.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Positivity Powers. Photo: CPSC

The pajamas were sold in boutiques nationwide and widely online on sites such as Etsy, Macys and Uncommon Goods from Nov. 2017 - June 2022. They cost about $39.

The long-sleeve top has a black label located on the left side hem with "Selfie Craft Co," the pajama’s size, material content, washing instructions, keep away from fire, batch number and either "Made in UK" or "Made in Bangladesh."

If you have a pair of these pajamas, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) advises you to stop using them and contact Selfie Craft Company.

Destroy the pajamas by cutting them in half vertically and submit a photo to Selfie Craft Company for a full refund. Selfie Craft Company is also contacting all known purchasers directly.

CPSC requires all children’s sleepwear to be flame resistant and self-extinguish if a flame from a candle, match, light or similar item causes it to catch fire.

CPSC said these Selfie Craft Company pajamas failed to meet the standard during testing.

This story was reported from Detroit.