Palmetto restaurant finds ways to support families during COVID-19 outbreak

The restaurant industry is being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which means owners are searching for new ways to serve their customers during a time of social distancing. And for one popular Palmetto eatery, that means not only instituting new delivery options, but also helping to feed community kids who might be in need.

Frank's Family Restaurant in Palmetto is now offering curbside pickup for customers, along with free food delivery within a five-mile range. And because local children remain out of the classroom right now, the restaurant is also packing up free sack lunches for kids who may be in need of something to eat. Those lunches may be picked up daily between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

According to a note posted on the Frank's Family Restaurant Facebook page, "We have served this community for over 28 years now and so we would like to extend our services even more."

Frank's Family Restaurant is located at 1188 Collinsworth Road in Palmetto, just off of I-85. It opens at 11:00 a.m. on Mondays through Saturdays.