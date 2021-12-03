Oxford High School shooting: what to know for Friday

As the tragic week comes to close in Southeast Michigan, more charges were announced surrounding the Oxford High School shooting. Funeral arrangements are set for some of the victims, a suspect is being held in the Oakland County Jail, and more charges are expected.

On Friday, the Oakland County Prosecutor formally charged the parents of the suspect, Ethan Crumbley, with involuntary manslaughter. Learn more about the prosecutor's decision to charge here. Also on Friday, vigils will be held for the victims and thousands are expected to attend as Michigan and the nation mourn the loss of four lives.

Charges filed against Oxford High School suspect's parents

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced involuntary manslaughter charges against James and Jennifer Crumbley during a noon press conference on Friday.

According to McDonald, Ethan was caught searching for ammunition on a school computer, made graphic drawings found on his desk at school the day of the shooting, and his parents refused to take him out of school that morning, despite the drawings.

"The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons," Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Thursday. The gun "seems to have been just freely available to that individual."

Prosecutor Karen McDonald had previously said a decision would be made quickly regarding whether to arraign the parents on charges after their son allegedly got ahold of a handgun purchased four days before the mass shooting. The teen was charged as an adult with 24 counts, including murder and terrorism.

The teen suspect allegedly used a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun that his dad had bought on Black Friday. Both of his parents attended the suspect's arraignment on Wednesday. McDonald described her interactions with the suspect's parents as "difficult."

"We know owning a gun means securing it properly locked up and keeping ammunition separate and not allowing access to other individuals especially minors," McDonald said.

Funerals for Oxford High School victims set

Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling were all shot inside of the school. Baldwin and St. Juliana died in the school, Myre died in a patrol car, and Shilling died the next day at the hospital.

As Oxford Township, the high shool, and all of Southeast Michigan grieve, funeral arrangements have been made for the victims.

Myre and St. Juliana will both be remembered during services set for next week. Services for Baldwin and Shilling have not yet been publicly announced.

Oxford High School Shooting survivor upgraded to stable

One of the victims injured in the massacre on Tuesday was fighting for her life all week long. Police have not identified her publicly due to her age, she's 17, but said late Tuesday that her condition was very critical with a chest wound.

Thursday night, her condition was upgraded to stable. While she's not out of the woods yet, it's a massive step up from Tuesday night.

Two others also remain hospitalized in stable condition - a 14-year-old girl who was wounded in the back, neck and face and a 17-year-old girl who was wounded in the neck.

Three other teens have been discharged from various hospitals as they continue to recover - a 15-year-old girl wounded in the left leg, a 14-year-old boy wounded in the jaw and right hand and a 17-year-old boy wounded in the hip.

A 47-year-old female teacher was wounded in the shoulder but treated and released the day of the shooting with what Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard called a graze wound.

Oxford Superintendent says no disciplinary action was necessary before shooting

In the first public statements from the district following Tuesday's mass shooting, Superintendent Tim Thorne expressed sorrow for the victims, parents and community and his praise for how his staff and student body responded during the attack.

He released a video late Thursday night where he spoke about the shooting and the suspect, without naming him. He also said that discipline against him wasn't warranted.

"I want you to know there has been a lot of talk about the student who was apprehended. That he was called up to the office, and all that kind of stuff," Throne said. "No discipline was warranted. There are no discipline records at the high school.

"Yes, this student did have contact with our front office. And yes his parents were on campus Nov. 30. I will take any and all questions at a later time and that is not now."

Thorne said the school looked like a "war zone" and it would be week before it would be reopened.

Schools closed due to Oxford High School copycat threats

For the second straight day, schools across southeast Michigan closed their doors due to threats - but also to protect children and add training for teachers and staff.

More than 80 districts called off classes on Friday after what Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard called a 'tidal wave’ of copycat threats alleging planned violence the following day.

"I don't know what goes through people's minds to make threats - one they think it is funny and it is not," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "And two, they think it is a way to get out of school."