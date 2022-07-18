Dump truck overturns on I-575 North in Canton

article

A section of Interstate 575 in Canton was shut down while crews cleared an overturned dump truck.

The Canton Police Department said the crash happened on I-575 north near the Hickory Flat Highway overpass.

"Removing will take time," a Facebook post from Canton police said. "Please seek an alternate route."

Drivers going north on I-575 can exit at Highway 140 to attempt to avoid the delay. The Georgia Department of Transportation has not provided information on the crash.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn if there are injuries and what led to the crash.