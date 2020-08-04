Over 180 dogs rescued from hoarding situation at Georgia home

article

A Georgia animal sanctuary needs help finding foster families and donations after rescuing over 180 dogs from a single Butts County property.

Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary tells FOX 5 that they rescued 181 Chihuahua breed dogs from a hoarding situation on Friday afternoon while working with local officials and law enforcement. An additional 30 dogs had already been taken by local animal rescues.

Officials say the animals were well-nourished but covered in fleas and required a whole team to gather up to take them back for medical treatment.

"This is one of the most deplorable cases of animal hoarding I have seen. The dogs were everywhere, literally coming out of kitchen cabinets and mattresses," Noah's Ark founder and president Jama Hedgecoth said. "I am grateful we have the staff, volunteers and resources to give these animals a new life."

(Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary)

Since the rescue, the dogs have been divided into smaller groups and the Noah's Ark team is working on treating them all for flees, deworming, vaccinating, and spray or neutering them.

While Noah's Ark prepares the animals for adoption, they tell FOX 5 they need donations to help keep their work going. The team also needs foster environments to give the dogs human socialization before they can be adopted permanently.

The sanctuary says that they estimate that the dogs will be up for adoption in November.

If you are interested in fostering a dog or making a donation, please contact Noah’s Ark at 770-957-0888 orwww.noahs-ark.org

