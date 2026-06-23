Over 100 pounds of methamphetamine seized in Jackson County operation

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The Brief Authorities seized more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine during a massive Jackson County drug bust that ended a seven-month investigation. Police arrested 20 people and filed two RICO cases following the historic multi-agency operation. Officials noted the operation marks one of the largest drug seizures in the history of the sheriff's office.



A massive seven-month multi-agency investigation culminated Tuesday with 20 arrests and the seizure of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in Jackson County, marking one of the largest drug busts in the region's history.

Jackson County drug bust

What we know:

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office announced a historic drug crackdown following a seven-month investigation. The operation resulted in 20 total arrests, two Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) cases, and the seizure of more than 51 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Several law enforcement agencies partnered in the operation, including the Georgia State Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration, Appalachian Rehabilitation Regional Drug Enforcement Office, GBI Gang Taskforce, and the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff's office, the following individuals face charges:

Crissy Dawn Lipscomb , 46, of Maysville: Trafficking in Methamphetamine

James Edward Daniel , 54, of Maysville: Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Jennifer Lynn Byers , 56, of Commerce: Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Larry Dewayne Fricks , 35, of Gainesville: Attempt and Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking Methamphetamine, Parole Violation

Elden Dywayne Fricks , 60, of Maysville: Attempt and Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking Methamphetamine

Stefan Charles Reagin , 40, of Carlton: Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Dana Lynn Davis , 40, of Winterville: Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Parole Violation

Alvin James Pressley , 45, of Maysville: Violation of RICO Acts, Conspiracy to Commit RICO, Illegal Use of Communication Facility, Trafficking Methamphetamine x 2, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute x 2, Failure to Maintain Lane, Possession of Marijuana less than One Ounce

Michael Wayne Gaynor , 62, of Maysville: Violation of RICO Acts, Conspiracy to Commit RICO, Illegal Use of Communication Facility, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Amphetamine, Possession of Marijuana more than One Ounce, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Dianne Brooke Carver , 44, of Maysville: Violation of RICO Acts, Conspiracy to Commit RICO, Illegal Use of Communication Facility, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Out of County Hold

Scotty Lee Wilson , 40, of Maysville: Violation of RICO Acts, Conspiracy to Commit RICO, Illegal Use of Communication Facility, Distribution of Oxycodone, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Out of County Hold

Christopher James Thomason , 48, of Maysville: Violation of RICO Acts, Conspiracy to Commit RICO, Illegal Use of Communication Facility, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Related Objects x 2, Driving while License Suspended, Operation of Unregistered Vehicle, No Tag, Failure to Maintain Lane, Out of County Hold

JB Harris , 53, of Gainesville: Conspiracy to Commit RICO, Misdemeanor Probation

Hoke Travis Jones , 35, of Maysville: Violation of RICO Acts, Conspiracy to Commit RICO, Illegal Use of Communication Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine x 2

Margaret Christine Ostlund , 54, of Maysville: Violation of RICO Acts, Conspiracy to Commit RICO, Illegal Use of Communication Facility

Coty Oneal Sanders , 39, of Maysville: Violation of RICO Acts, Conspiracy to Commit RICO, Illegal Use of Communication Facility, Possession Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Kristie Michelle Heffron , 32, of Maysville: Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearm by First Offender Probationer

Tanya Rochell Minish , 36, of Maysville: Violation of RICO Acts, Conspiracy to Commit RICO, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana less than One Ounce

William Edward Turpin , 49, of Maysville: Conspiracy to Commit RICO, Illegal Use of Communication Facility

Randall Eugene Thomas, 63, of Maysville: Violation of RICO Acts, Conspiracy to Commit RICO, Illegal Use of Communication Facility

Law enforcement officials arrested 20 suspects and filed two major RICO cases to take down a massive, long-running narcotics operation in Jackson County on June 23, 2026. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

Massive methamphetamine seizure

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed booking photographs, court dates, or bond details for the individuals arrested. The estimated street value of the confiscated drugs also remains unreleased by law enforcement.