Oscar-winner Timothy Hutton brings “Family” to FOX

It’s been nearly 40 years since Timothy Hutton won an Academy Award for his role as a grieving teenager in the classic family drama Ordinary People. Now, Hutton is coming to FOX in another family drama – but this one concerns a much larger family.

Hutton headlines the new hour-long series Almost Family ,premiering Wednesday, October 2nd on FOX. He plays a pioneering fertility doctor who helped deliver the dream of parenthood to countless patients over the years – without telling them that he used his own genetic material to get the job done. Clearly, the news stuns his daughter (played by actress Brittany Snow) – who suddenly realizes she’s not an only child after all.

Thanks to the assistance of FOX publicity, we recently traveled to New York to sit down with Timothy Hutton and learn more about Almost Family. “It’s a very fair thing to look at what he did as…ethically wrong, morally wrong,” says Hutton, talking about his character. “How this guy has led his life, how he has conducted himself, is going to Infuriate people, disgust people…but he also created the possibility for people to have children.” Hutton says it’s that complexity, in fact, that led him to take part in the project: “It’s interesting to get to play a character where people are going to be conflicted about such things.”

For more of our interview with Timothy Hutton, click on the video player in this article. And catch the series premiere of Almost Family Wednesday, October 2nd at 9:00 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta.