Original ‘Friends’ TV scripts up for grabs after they were found in a bin from 25 years ago

By Brittany Kasko
Published 
Entertainment
FOX Business

Fans of the hit television sitcom "Friends" could be shelling out some cold hard cash for a unique find. 

Original scripts from the late '90s-to-early 2000s show were found inside a former staff member’s bedside table — and are now going up for auction. 

A 60-year-old retired man, who wishes to stay anonymous, said he recently discovered the scripts when he was cleaning out his home in preparation to move.

WOMAN BUYS UNUSUAL BROOCH FOR $25 IN 1988, MAY SELL IT AT AUCTION FOR $16,000

He told Hanson Ross that he almost threw them out, but decided to take them for evaluation at Hansons, an auction house that specializes in jewelry, fine art and collectibles in the U.K.

"Funnily enough, I’m not a big ‘Friends’ fan," he said. "I don’t dislike the show, but I only recently watched the episodes I have the scripts for."

friends-scripts-fnc.jpg

The bundled auction item includes scripts, DVDs, keychains and a sweatshirt from the set of "Friends." (Hanson Ross / Fox News)

The man worked at Fountain Studios in the Wembley neighborhood of London, England, which is where two popular "Friends" episodes were filmed — "The One with Ross’s Wedding Part I" and "The One with Ross’s Wedding Part II." 

RARE TITANIC FIRST-CLASS MENU, POCKET WATCH BELONGING TO VICTIM HIT AUCTION

Part I, which broadcast in 1998, was the 96th episode of "Friends" and part of the season finale of the show's fourth season. 

friends-scripts-fnc2.jpg

The "Friends" scripts include "The One With Ross's Wedding Part I" from the fourth season of the show. (Hanson Ross / Fox News)

Expand

The episodes are most known for the moment when Ross accidentally says, "I, Ross, take thee Rachel" — instead of his bride-to-be's name — and when the audience first sees Chandler and Monica’s budding romance. 

"I used to work in admin support at the studios," he recalled to Hanson Ross.

"I never saw any of the ‘Friends’ cast, but I remember it was madly busy."

‘SEX AND THE CITY' ICONIC TUTU WORN BY ACTRESS SARAH JESSICA PARKER IS UP FOR AUCTON

The retired London resident said he discovered the scripts in a bin a few weeks after filming, as it was his job to make sure nothing unwanted was left around the studio space.

friends-scripts-fnc3.jpg

"The One With Ross's Wedding Part II" is also in the auction bundle up for grabs. (Hanson Ross / Fox News)

Expand

"I wasn’t sure what to do with them, so [I] just put them in my office drawer," he explained.

After leaving the company the following year, he cleared out his desk by putting everything in a cardboard box — a box that ended up in a bedside drawer 25 years later. 

He said he now wants the scripts to go to a real "Friends" fan as they go up for auction at Hanson Ross on Jan. 12, 2024. 

Hanson Ross head of operations Amanda Butler said in a press release that the company was "amazed" when they saw the scripts.

"Apparently, the cast and crew were ordered to destroy their copies so the ending wouldn’t be leaked," she explained. 

"However, these two slipped through the net."

The scripts are estimated to sell for at least $650 — but could always "pivot" and go for much more, the auction house indicated.

The bundled auction items include a standby ticket to filming at Fountain Studios on April 2, 1998, and two DVDs of the fourth and fifth seasons as well as a yellow cab sticker, a keyring and a "Friends" London hoodie — allegedly given to the production crew during taping. 

Those interested in bidding on the items can do so online or in person at Hanson Ross in Royston, England.  

For more information on how to grab the rare bundle of items, visit hansonsauctioneers.co.uk. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.