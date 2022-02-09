Organizers call on Atlanta to end police sweeps of city's homeless camps

Organizers and activists are calling for Atlanta to end police sweeps of homeless camps around the city.

Dozens of people live together in tents at the corner of Central Avenue and Mitchell Street near the State Capitol.

Residents say they have nowhere else to go and feel safe staying there because of the number of security cameras and the police presence.

Tuesday, the homeless group received word that the Capitol Police would be conducting a sweep. Police reported that they will be taking all tents and most personal belongings from people in the area and not offering a housing alternative.

William Price of the Atlanta Homeless Union, a community organization that formed in 2021, was up all night ready to resist being moved.

"There's a problem here in Atlanta that needs to address that someone in the mayor's office or at the State Capitol … just get my group off the street," Price said.

Organizers worry a displacement could leave homeless individuals with no option of where to go for the winter.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, outreach groups have noted that the homeless population has swelled.

Price is challenging both city and state leaders to step up and use relief resources for the growing unsheltered population.

