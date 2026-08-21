Operation Safe Henry targets hundreds of outstanding warrants

The Brief Henry County officials wrapped up a three-day operation targeting people with outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants. The countywide initiative brought together the Henry County Sheriff's Office and other area law enforcement agencies. Sheriff Reginald Scandrett says the annual operation results in hundreds of arrests and outstanding warrants being cleared.



A three-day law enforcement operation aimed at tracking down wanted individuals has wrapped up across Henry County.

What we know:

Operation Safe Henry is an annual countywide initiative focused on serving outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants and taking wanted individuals into custody.

Henry County officials said local law enforcement worked alongside other agencies in the region to locate and arrest people with active warrants.

Agencies team up across Henry County

What they're saying:

The coordinated effort allows law enforcement agencies to combine resources and target wanted individuals throughout the county.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett described the operation as a massive undertaking involving multiple agencies and officers working across the area.

Officials say the annual effort typically results in hundreds of arrests and outstanding warrants being cleared.

Annual operation targets outstanding warrants

Why you should care:

Operation Safe Henry is designed to address the backlog of active warrants while also removing people wanted on criminal charges from the community.

Authorities have not yet released the final number of arrests or warrants cleared during this year's three-day operation.