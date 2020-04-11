One person shot at Newnan apartment, suspect arrested
NEWNAN, Ga. - Newnan police are investigating after one person was shot inside an apartment Saturday.
According to investigators, the shooting happened at the Highland Apartments. When officers arrived a victim who was shot in the leg several times.
Police confirmed a suspect was arrested.
The victim was reported as being alert and conscious. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately made available.
An investigation continues.