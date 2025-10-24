ONE Musicfest at Piedmont Park | What you need to know before you go

The Brief One Musicfest is expecting more than 100,000 attendees over two days at Piedmont Park with major national headliners. Officials warn of heavy traffic and urge attendees to use MARTA or rideshare due to limited parking and police-controlled streets. Security will include fenced entry, bag screening and prohibited items, with the event proceeding rain or shine.



ONE Musicfest marks its 16th year this weekend at Piedmont Park, where organizers expect more than 100,000 people over two days.

The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m. each day at Piedmont Park.

ONE Musicfest is a ‘cultural homecoming’

What they're saying:

Founder Jason "J." Carter said the mission remains unchanged. "It was built on a foundation of unity through music," he said. "It’s not your everyday generic bubblegum festival. It’s all aspects of our culture we love and enjoy in one space. From foods to attractions." Carter launched the festival in 2010 in a small parking lot with roughly 2,500 attendees. It now fills one of the Southeast’s largest urban green spaces.

Troy Brown, part of the executive team, said the growth has been dramatic. "It’s sometimes overwhelming going from the parking lot with 2,500 people to now the biggest green space in Atlanta," he said. Executive team member Steve Canal added, "It’s where we come and celebrate the culture of Atlanta." Canal said, "A recent report that ONE Music Festival has 61 million economic impact to the city of Atlanta so we pride ourselves on that."

Organizers described the weekend as a cultural homecoming. "It’s a cultural homecoming," Carter said. "It really truly is a melting pot of all things that make Black culture incredible."

ONE Musicfest | Everything you need to know

What we know:

This year’s lineup includes Mary J. Blige performing with The Roots, Future, Jazmine Sullivan, Kehlani, Ludacris with a 25-year set, Ari Lennox, Doechii, Jagged Edge, Wale, and a Dungeon Family Reunion tribute to the late Rico Wade. Organizers say about half the audience is traveling from outside Georgia, a surge that pushes hotel, restaurant, and transportation demand citywide.

Tickets are available online only and are sold through the festival’s authorized ticketing partner. There is no on-site box office. Organizers advise buying directly from the official website or the festival app to avoid scams. All sales are final. Lineups and set times are subject to change.

Take MARTA

Officials advise taking MARTA or rideshare. The closest rail stops are Midtown and Arts Center. Allow extra time for train platforms and street crossings during peak entry from late morning into early afternoon and again after 10 p.m. Riders should review MARTA service alerts on the day of travel. Rideshare users should follow in-app geofenced pickup and drop-off zones rather than stopping on 10th Street or Monroe Drive.

Drivers should expect significant congestion around the park. Traffic typically backs up on 10th Street NE, Monroe Drive NE, and Piedmont Avenue NE, with intermittent police control on neighborhood connectors such as Charles Allen Drive, Park Drive, and nearby side streets. Parking near the park is extremely limited. The city and Georgia DOT update weekend lane restrictions on Thursday nights. Check GDOT’s weekend lane closures and use 511 Georgia for real-time incidents and travel times. The Atlanta Department of Transportation posts day-of traffic advisories and will direct turn restrictions and neighborhood access control as needed. Obey officers and temporary signs. Do not block driveways or crosswalks.

Crowd volumes will be heaviest at opening, during headliners, and as the park closes each night. Residents should expect amplified sound within permitted hours and rolling traffic controls on nearby streets. Festivalgoers are asked to use trash and recycling stations, respect residential blocks, and keep sidewalks and crosswalks clear for emergency access.

Music festival security

Expect fenced entry points, ticket scanning, and bag screening. Prohibited items, bag sizes, and chair or blanket rules are posted in the festival’s "Know Before You Go" guide and within the mobile app. Outside alcohol is not allowed. Drones are prohibited. Follow all posted instructions from security and public safety teams. The festival enforces a clear conduct policy and may deny entry for violations.

ADA viewing areas and accessible routes are provided. The festival app and site list ADA services, including mobility assistance information and designated drop-off and pickup guidance. Attendees who need accommodations should review the ADA section in advance and allow additional time for screening.

Atlanta weather

The event is rain or shine. Hydration and medical stations are located inside the footprint. In the event of lightning or severe weather, follow public address announcements, app alerts, and directions from police, fire, and event staff. Evacuation routes use established park exits and surrounding sidewalks. Do not shelter under trees or temporary structures during lightning. If someone needs help, flag festival staff or call 911 and report the nearest landmark or stage.

FOX 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey says we’ll hang on to the sunshine through Saturday, but clouds and breezy conditions will roll in by Sunday as a wedge sets up across the region. Winds will increase from the north and east and could become pretty noticeable by Sunday morning. Rain chances also return, especially late Sunday into the evening, with most areas possibly picking up around a half-inch of rain over the next several days. Some pockets may get closer to an inch.

Food and other fare

The grounds include multiple food courts and beverage locations featuring local vendors and national partners. Cashless payment is standard. ATMs may be limited. Festival merchandise and partner activations are located near major pedestrian corridors inside the park. Reentry policies are listed in the app. Smoking rules follow city ordinances and posted signage.

ONE Musicfest tickets and alerts

What you can do:

Only purchase through the festival’s official channels. Beware of third-party resellers and counterfeit wristbands. Screenshots of tickets are not accepted. Bring a government-issued ID for will-call or customer service needs.

For schedules, permitted items, maps, and late-breaking advisories, use the ONE Musicfest app and check official alerts from MARTA, GDOT, and ATLDOT.