One man shot at Rockdale County plant

A man was shot early Friday morning at a plant near Conyers, according to sheriff's deputies. Authorities say an active search is underway for the shooter.

Deputies tell FOX 5 the shooting happened at Dart Container, a food service manufacturer on Georgia Highway 138.

Authorities say the shooting victim was taken to a hospital. Authorities have not released the victim's condition.

Shortly before 10 a.m. the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office confirmed a person of interest had been identified.

Three Rockdale County schools are on lockdown after the shooting. They are Rockdale County High School, Rockdale Magnet School and C.J. Hicks Elementary.

Rockdale County school administrators say all students are safe and no visitors are currently allowed at any of the schools on lockdown.

FOX 5 Atlanta has crews on the scene working to gather details and will bring it to you as soon as it becomes available.