One fan to win Florida retreat with Boyz II Men experience

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 11, 2025 10:04am EDT
Entertainment
FOX 5 Atlanta
Legendary R&B group Boyz II Men is partnering with Booking.com for a contest called "Boyz to Zen." One fan and up to five guests will win a four-night luxury retreat in the Florida Keys for just $19.98, a nod to the year the group was formed.

    • Booking.com teams with Boyz II Men for "Boyz II Zen" retreat.
    • One fan, five guests win a Florida Keys luxury wellness getaway.
    • Itinerary includes meet-and-greet, private show, yoga, and more.

ATLANTA - Booking.com has partnered with Boyz II Men to launch a wellness-themed travel experience called "Boyz II Zen: A Wellness Escape."

The promotion offers one fan and up to five guests a four-night stay at a luxury vacation home in the Florida Keys, complete with private beach access and curated activities focused on rest and relaxation. 

Highlights include a meet-and-greet and a cappella performance by the Grammy Award-winning group, a beachside barbecue, golf outing, boating excursion and wellness sessions such as yoga, meditation and sound baths.

The campaign is tied to Booking.com’s 2025 travel predictions, which point to a growing demand for trips centered on mental health and personal growth, particularly among men. A company survey found that 65% of Gen Z men are planning wellness-focused getaways this year.

Boyz II Men members helped design the itinerary, which also includes local dining, massages and a brunch set to the group’s greatest hits. Click here for more information. 

  • Information was provided by Booking.com. 

