One fan to win Florida retreat with Boyz II Men experience

The Brief Booking.com teams with Boyz II Men for "Boyz II Zen" retreat. One fan, five guests win a Florida Keys luxury wellness getaway. Itinerary includes meet-and-greet, private show, yoga, and more.



Booking.com has partnered with Boyz II Men to launch a wellness-themed travel experience called "Boyz II Zen: A Wellness Escape."

What we know:

The promotion offers one fan and up to five guests a four-night stay at a luxury vacation home in the Florida Keys, complete with private beach access and curated activities focused on rest and relaxation.

Highlights include a meet-and-greet and a cappella performance by the Grammy Award-winning group, a beachside barbecue, golf outing, boating excursion and wellness sessions such as yoga, meditation and sound baths.

The campaign is tied to Booking.com’s 2025 travel predictions, which point to a growing demand for trips centered on mental health and personal growth, particularly among men. A company survey found that 65% of Gen Z men are planning wellness-focused getaways this year.

Boyz II Men members helped design the itinerary, which also includes local dining, massages and a brunch set to the group’s greatest hits. Click here for more information.