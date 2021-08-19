One dead, one injured in double shooting in East Lake

One man is dead and another injured in a shooting at an East Lake apartment complex on Thursday.

Atlanta police said they received a 911 call of a person shot at the Villages of East Lake apartment complex located at 221 Greenhaven Drive SE just after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, police said they quickly found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. A second man was found a few moments later, also appearing to have been shot, police said.

Both were rushed to an area hospital where one of the men died. The condition of the second victim was not immediately known.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Investigators said the shooter left the scene in a white sedan.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.

