Ohio murder suspect arrested in Lawrenceville for 2023 shooting

Kenyatta Glass, wanted by Ohio's Columbus Division of Police for the murder of Shawn Grooms on Sept. 3, 2023, has been apprehended in Georgia.

After fleeing Columbus, Ohio, Glass was captured on June 24, by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, and Georgia State Patrol SWAT in Lawrenceville.

Glass is currently held at the Gwinnett County Jail, awaiting an extradition court hearing in Georgia.

Michael D. Black, United States Marshal, emphasized the collaboration between the U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement to bring fugitives to justice and enhance community safety.

The Columbus SOFAST task force, which led the investigation, includes various local, state, and federal agencies, working together to locate and apprehend fugitives.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the shooting happened at a bar named the Lotus Lounge. Another person was also injured in the shooting, but was able to drive himself to a hospital. Detectives reportedly matched DNA on a gun at the scene to Glass.