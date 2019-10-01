Officials: New Jersey reports first vaping-related death

Health officials say the first vaping-related death has been reported in New Jersey.

“The New Jersey Department of Health is saddened to announce a death associated with this outbreak. This death underscores the potential dangers associated with vaping,” said Judith Persichilli, who chairs the Governor’s Electronic Smoking Device Task Force.

According to officials, an adult woman from northern New Jersey died in August.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order back in Sept. establishing a task force to come up with recommendations on vaping amid a nationwide scare over severe lung illness and deaths tied to electronic cigarettes. Murphy urged all residents not to vape.

More than a dozen people have died across the country from the mysterious lung illnesses and hundreds more have reported illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month its investigation into the outbreak is looking at products containing the marijuana compound THC.

A New Jersey task force report on vaping is expected later this week.

