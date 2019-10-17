Officials: Man killed in northwest Atlanta apartment fire
ATLANTA - A man was killed in an overnight apartment fire in northwest Atlanta.
The fire happened at the Villas of Hope apartment community, which is owned by a nonprofit organization.
Officials said fire crews arrived on the scene and learned about a possible entrapment. Once inside, they searched an upstairs unit and found an adult male dead in a bedroom. No word yet on the victim's identity.
Officials said no other injuries were reported.
Eight units were affected by the fire.