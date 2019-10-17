Expand / Collapse search

Officials: Man killed in northwest Atlanta apartment fire

Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 3

ATLANTA - A man was killed in an overnight apartment fire in northwest Atlanta. 

The fire happened at the Villas of Hope apartment community, which is owned by a nonprofit organization.

Officials said fire crews arrived on the scene and learned about a possible entrapment. Once inside, they searched an upstairs unit and found an adult male dead in a bedroom. No word yet on the victim's identity. 

Officials said no other injuries were reported. 

Eight units were affected by the fire. 