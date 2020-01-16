Officials: Cobb County police shoot, kill murder suspect

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Cobb County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday.

The shooting happened near Chasebrook Drive in Powder Springs.

According to Chief Cox with Cobb County police, detectives were investigating a series of violent crimes in Cobb County, including a murder investigation.

In the last 24 hours, investigators secured murder arrest warrants for several individuals, which led them to Chasebrook Drive.

While serving a search warrant, a murder suspect was shot and killed by Cobb County police.

Police aren't releasing any additional information at this time but said the GBI has been asked to investigate the case.

The murder crimes investigation as well as the officer-involved shooting both remain active investigations.

Police confirmed nearby neighborhoods were not facing any danger.