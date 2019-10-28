Officials: Candy found in child’s bag after Middle Twp. trunk-or-treat event tests positive for heroin

Authorities say Halloween candy found in a child's bag after a trunk-or-treat event in Middle Township, New Jersey, has tested positive for heroin.

The event was held at the Shore Family Success Center on Route 47 on Friday, Oct. 25 in the Rio Grande section of the township.

According to investigators, this was an isolated incident, but they are urging the public to always check the Halloween candy children bring home and to be cautious of any suspicious-looking or unfamiliar packaging and baggies.

They also remind parents and guardians to be vigilant while trick-or-treating with their children and if at all possible do not let them consume any candy until a thorough inspection has been completed after returning home.

If you and or anyone you know comes into contact with or has any information regarding suspicious candy, please contact your local police department.

Information can also be reported to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 or anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriffs Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click of anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800.