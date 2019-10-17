Officials: 2 arrested in Family Dollar armed robbery

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Two men were arrested this week after authorities said they were caught robbing a Clayton County dollar store.

Wednesday night, Sergeant Guthrie with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office was patrolling Tara Boulevard at Johnson Road when he saw a black male running with a mask on his face and a cash register in his hand. The sergeant said the suspect, identified as Deandre Carr, ran to the next shopping plaza over and got into an SUV.

Sgt. Guthrie was then notified by his police radio about an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Tara Boulevard at Johnson Road. That's when he called for back-up.

Two suspects, Carr and Stephen Boyle, were taken into custody. Boyle was the getaway driver, according to investigators.

Clayton County police investigated the Family Dollar robbery and later said the two suspects were also responsible for at least two other robberies at FAmily Dollar stores.