Officer adopts kitten reportedly thrown from vehicle in Sandy Springs

Springs police said there investigating a deplorable incident that happened over the weekend.

Sunday night Sandy Springs police officers received a phone call regarding a report of kittens being thrown from a moving vehicle long Peachtree Dunwoody Road and Johnson Ferry Road.

Officer Housand and his new kitten on Jul 5, 2020. (San Springs Police Department)

Officer Housand responded to the scene and found one of the kittens unharmed. He radioed in for animal control to come help assist with the call, but unfortunately, or fortunately, depending on how you look at it, they were busy at the time.

While the officer we did for animal control started bonding with a new kitten and fell in love. He decided to adopt the kitten and make it part of his own family.

Officer Housand and his new kitten on Jul 5, 2020. (Sandy Springs Police Department)

Officer Housand still wants to find out who threw the kittens in the first place and why. Anyone with information can email him at phousand@sandyspringsga.gov.