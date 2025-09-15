Off-roaders rally for North Georgia man battling rare neurological disease

The Brief Off-road community hosted a benefit ride for longtime member Bobby Murphy. Murphy is battling multiple system atrophy along with other severe health issues. He and his wife have fostered 70+ children, inspiring support from across Georgia.



On Sunday, the rumble of engines carried a message of love and support. Dozens of Jeeps, Land Rovers, a Pinzgauer and other vehicles used for off-roading lined up outside a Walmart in Holly Springs before rolling out on a benefit ride for longtime Georgia Bounty Runners 4WD Club member Bobby Murphy.

What we know:

Leading the caravan was "The Ice Cream Man," also known as Jay Bird, who explained the purpose of the event: "We are doing a benefit ride for a fellow member, Bobby Murphy. He’s been having some medical problems, and so we’re going to be riding by his house giving him as much love as we can and then heading up to some private land to go off-roading. We’re trying to raise money and help him with his medical bills."

The convoy first stopped at Murphy’s home, where he and his family watched the display of support, before traveling an hour north to private trails in Ranger. There, riders took on rugged terrain, a blindfold challenge course, and later gathered for raffles, ice cream and fellowship.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Photo by Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Atlanta

The backstory:

Murphy, who is battling multiple system atrophy – cerebellar type (MSA-C), a rare and fatal neurological disease, has also endured four heart attacks and is in the final stages of heart, kidney and liver failure. Despite the prognosis, he remains a source of encouragement. "They told us back in December that I only had three months to live. I’m still here," he said.

Murphy and his wife, a breast cancer survivor, have been married 41 years and fostered more than 70 children. Their giving spirit has made them well known in the four-wheel-drive community and beyond. "We may not understand God’s ways, but God’s grace is always sufficient," Murphy said. "Even though I can’t eat, I can’t drive, I can’t do all those things, I’m still able to help people by encouraging them and loving them. To see people love me back is amazing, but I’d much rather be giving than receiving."

What you can do:

A GoFundMe was launched to help with Murphy’s care expenses.

The Georgia Bounty Runners club would like to thank the Holly Springs Police Department for safely escorting the off-road vehicles and Jeeps and local businesses and others who donated raffle prizes and more for the benefit.