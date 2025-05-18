Oakwood man arrested for attempted armed robbery at Gainesville Texaco

article

The Brief Douglas Arnell Ward Jr. was arrested for an attempted armed robbery at a Texaco gas station in Gainesville. Surveillance footage helped police identify Ward, who fled the scene but was later found and arrested on Industrial Boulevard. Ward faces several charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



A 29-year-old Oakwood man has been arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a Texaco gas station on Browns Bridge Road, according to Gainesville police.

What we know:

Douglas Arnell Ward Jr. is accused of entering the store during the early morning hours of May 15, producing a handgun and demanding money from the clerk. The clerk, protected by bullet-resistant barriers, immediately contacted law enforcement.

Ward fled the scene on foot before officers arrived, but investigators used surveillance footage to identify him. Officers later located Ward on Industrial Boulevard and took him into custody.

What's next:

Ward faces multiple charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving, and shoplifting.