VIDEO: NW Austin shooting suspect charged with capital murder, held without bail

The Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza says 41-year-old Stephen Broderick has been charged with capital murder and is being held without bond in the Travis County Jail.

Broderick is suspected of killing three people in a shooting in Northwest Austin near the Arboretum on April 18. The Austin Police Department has identified the three victims from the shooting incident that occurred yesterday as Amanda Broderick, Alyssa Marie Broderick and Willie Simmons III. Two of the victims were Elgin ISD students, one was a senior at Elgin High School and the other a former student.

The investigation revealed that Ms. Broderick and the suspect were meeting for a scheduled visit with their son when the collision occurred, and Mr. Broderick fired shots, killing all three victims, before fleeing the scene. The couple’s son, who was present during the shooting, but physically unharmed, was later located away from the scene where he was turned over to APD officers.

Manor Police Department says at just before 7 a.m. this morning the Travis County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a suspicious person call in the 12300 block of Old Kimbro Road. Two callers reported that a man, fitting the description of Broderick, was talking southbound on the road wearing a black shirt and dark jeans.

Manor police officers arrived on scene, identified Broderick, and conducted what is described as a high-risk stop. Broderick complied with orders from officers and was taken into custody without incident just after 7 a.m.

"I am incredibly grateful for all of the assistance provided by our law enforcement partners that came to our aid yesterday. This is a tragic incident that has deeply impacted our community, and I’m glad to report that the suspect has been taken into custody without incident, and with no additional loss of life. A special thank you to Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs with the FBI for their strong support, as well as the citizen who spotted the suspect this morning that led to his capture." Interim Chief Chacon said.

Officials say a loaded pistol was taken from Broderick's waist band.

Broderick was taken to the Travis County Jail and has been booked on two capital murder charges as well as a second-degree felony charge.

The Travis County DA's Office says Broderick is being held without because Broderick had paid a money bond to be released on charges related to sexual assault against a child and Texas law permits his detention without bail.

Broderick is a former deputy with the Travis County Sheriff's Office and reports show he is accused of sexually assaulting a child in June of 2020. He was initially released on a $50,000 bond for this incident.