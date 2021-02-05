North Georgia to see rain, possible snow this weekend

Wild weather is moving in our direction this weekend with colder temperatures, stronger winds, moderate rain, and, for some areas, snow showers.

Models continue to trend towards a bigger winter weather event late Saturday, but the confidence within this part of the forecast is still very low. There are a couple of important details that will be a make or break for this event.

If the precipitation arrives earlier than expected, temperatures will be closer to freezing, resulting in a bigger winter weather event. However, the more likely outcome will be that the precipitation arrives in the late afternoon or evening with temperatures well above freezing in metro Atlanta resulting in moderate rain. At times, you could still experience a wintry mix, but it wouldn’t cause any impacts.

As of Friday morning, The National Weather Service has not issued any winter weather warnings, watches, or advisories for Saturday night, but we will pass along that information as soon as it becomes available.

Respecting that the forecast leads to an all rain event for metro Atlanta, so areas could receive up to an inch of rain from this storm system.

We are also expecting strong easterly flow Saturday with wind gusts over 20 mph keeping us mostly cloudy and wind chills in the 30s.

The forecast for Sunday looks great, with increasing sunshine, less wind, and seasonal temperatures.

