12-year-old Norcross girl missing since the end of August

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department has asked for the public's help looking for a missing 12-year-old girl from Norcross.

Sandy Sanchez left home around 6 p.m. on Aug. 31. Police said she was wearing blue jeans and a red t-shirt with white shoes.

Officials said Sanchez didn't return to her house on South Norcross Tucker Road, and her family realized she did not have her cell phone with her. Her last known location was somewhere near Oakbrook Parkway.

Sandy Sanchez (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department)

Sanchez is a Hispanic female with long brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything about her disappearance or where she could be now, give detectives a call at 770-513-5300. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers Greater Atlatna at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

There is a $2000 reward for information that leads to her safe return, according to police.