No decision yet if Preakness Stakes will be postponed amid coronavirus concerns, says Maryland Jockey Club

The Maryland Jockey Club says they are working with state and local officials to determine the best time to hold the Preakness Stakes amid growing coronavirus concerns.

Tyler Gaffalione rides War of Will, right, to a first place finish during the 144th running go the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Our first priority in these difficult times is the health and welfare of our industry participants and the public at large. We are working with state and local governments, our industry participants, media and other affiliates to determine the most appropriate time to conduct the Preakness Stakes," the Maryland Jockey Club said in a statement released Monday.

The second jewel of racing’s Triple Crown is scheduled for Saturday, May 16. On Monday, the Associated Press said The Kentucky Derby is being postponed from May to September because of growing concern about the pandemic.

The postponement at Churchill Downs from May 2 to Sept. 5 will mark the first time in 75 years that the race won't be run on the first Saturday in May.

"While we are mindful of the challenges these times present, we also know that events like the Preakness Stakes can help restore our sense of place and economic well-being to our communities and state. As soon as we have further clarity on these matters we will inform all," the Maryland Jockey Club continued.

The 145th Preakness Stakes is currently scheduled for Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course.