Commerce fire: 2 injured, 6 cats rescued in downtown apartment blaze

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Firefighters from the Commerce Fire Department and assisting agencies treat a rescued cat with an oxygen mask after an apartment fire at 25 Wilhard Street on March 9, 2026. (Commerce Fire Department)

The Brief Firefighters contained a kitchen fire to a single apartment unit, preventing a potential downtown conflagration. Two residents were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following an aggressive interior fire attack. Emergency crews rescued six cats from the building, though one remains missing after jumping from a window.



Commerce firefighters and several assisting agencies responded to a downtown commercial structure fire Monday morning, rescuing two residents and a group of pets from a second-floor apartment on Wilhard Street.

What we know:

The Commerce Fire Department arrived at 25 Wilhard Street to find smoke billowing from a second-floor window. Because the apartment was surrounded by several nearby building exposures, crews were initially concerned about the fire spreading through the downtown district. Firefighters initiated an aggressive interior attack and successfully contained the flames to the kitchen area.

While two people were taken to a local hospital by Jackson County EMS, the department also focused on the several pets trapped inside. Six cats were saved, including one that required a specialized pet oxygen mask for treatment. Those animals are currently under the care of the Commerce Veterinary Hospital.

By the numbers:

2: Occupants transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

6: Cats successfully rescued from the apartment.

5: Assisting agencies that supported the Commerce Fire Department.

1: Cat that remains missing after jumping from the apartment window.

What they're saying:

The Commerce Fire Department would like to remind everyone to take a moment to check that your smoke detectors are properly installed and working. Department officials noted that working smoke alarms save lives. Regarding the animal rescues, officials highlighted that one of the cats was treated with an oxygen mask recently donated to the department by Bark Street Grooming.

What you can do:

One cat that jumped from the window during the incident is still missing; members of the community should keep an eye out for the animal in the downtown Commerce area.