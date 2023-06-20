No charges for Dunwoody police involved in Perimeter Center shooting

article

Two Dunwoody officers who fired shots at an armed suspect at the Perimeter Mall will not be charged in connection with the shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened around on the afternoon of Dec. 8, 2022 in the parking lot of Total Wine along Perimeter Center West.

Investigators say Detective Jordan Laverty and Officer Eddie Estes were investigating reports of "unknown trouble" when they approached an individual.

When officers approached the man, they say he pulled a gun and pointed at them, leading them to respond by firing their own weapons.

No one was injured in the shooting and the man was taken into custody. Police have not said if he was charged with anything.

After an internal investigation, Dunwoody officials say that Laverty and Estes "were reasonable in their use of deadly force" and acted within the laws.

The Dunwoody Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to review the incident, but they declined due to no one being injured in the shooting. The Sandy Springs Police Department did its own investigation, which had the same result as Dunwoody's.