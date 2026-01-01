Metro Atlanta families welcome first bundles of joy on New Year’s Day

The Brief Zenya Sewell was the first baby born in 2026, arriving at Piedmont Atlanta exactly at midnight. Multiple Georgia hospitals, including Piedmont and Wellstar, celebrated their first births of the new year throughout Thursday morning. Local families welcomed their first newborns as symbols of hope, renewal, and good fortune for the year ahead.



Thursday was the birth of a new year and the birth of several new lives in metro Atlanta.

Many see New Year’s babies as symbols of hope, renewal, and good fortune for the year ahead. While popular culture may see them as a positive omen, several families see them as their most treasured bundles of joy.

What we know:

To mark the start of 2026, hospitals across Georgia celebrated the arrival of their first bundles of joy on New Year’s Day.

Taisha McKinney and Donté Sewell welcome their daughter, Zenya Sewell, who was the first baby born at Piedmont Atlanta in 2026 arriving at midnight on the dot. (Piedmont Atlanta)

At Piedmont Atlanta, Zenya Sewell entered the world at midnight on the dot. Parents Taisha McKinney and Donté Sewell welcomed the baby girl as the very first arrival for the hospital system this year.

Danya and Dakota Cook celebrate the birth of their fourth daughter, Dakota Saige, born at 12:36 a.m. at Piedmont Fayette Hospital weighing 8 pounds 4 ounces. (Piedmont Fayette)

Shortly after, Dakota Saige was born at 12:36 a.m. at Piedmont Fayette Hospital.

Parents Danya and Dakota Cook welcomed the girl, who weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, as their fourth daughter.

Zahkari Nymir Hardy, pictured here with Zantavia Armstead, was born at 12:41 a.m. at Piedmont Athens weighing 7 pounds 2 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

In Athens, Zantavia Armstead gave birth to Zahkari Nymir Hardy at 12:41 a.m. Zahkari weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20 inches long.

Destini Harper and Clyde Williams hold their first child, Solani Alaina Williams, who was the first baby born in Columbus in 2026 arriving at 1:04 a.m. (Piedmont Columbus)

Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown introduced the city’s first baby of the year at 1:04 a.m. Solani Alaina Williams was born to parents Destini Harper and Clyde Williams.

Solani, the couple's first child, weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Williams and Harper received a commemorative plaque and gift from the hospital to mark the occasion.

Lucas was born to parents Anna and Mike at 6:09 a.m. at Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center to mark the family's first arrival of the new year. (Wellstar North Fulton)

Later in the morning, Wellstar Health System joined the celebrations. Lucas was born at 6:09 a.m. at Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center to parents Anna and Mike. The family lives in Alpharetta.

Michael and Sarah welcome their daughter, Madelyn, who was born at 7:22 a.m. at Wellstar Cobb Medical Center in Austell weighing 6 pounds 8 ounces. (Wellstar Cobb)

At 7:22 a.m., Madelyn was born at Wellstar Cobb Medical Center in Austell. Parents Michael and Sarah welcomed the girl, who weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

What's next:

FOX 5 Atlanta would like to congratulate the families on their new adventure and wish them all the best for this year and the years to come!