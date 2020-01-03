New Jersey family reunites with dog missing for 3 years who was found as a stray in Tampa

A family from New Jersey has been reunited with their beloved pet who went missing three years ago and was found as a stray in the Tampa Bay area.

According to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, the 11-year-old pup named Leeann went missing in 2016 shortly after her family moved from New York to New Jersey.

Veronica Bonilla had Leeann since the pup was 2 months old, and got her pet microchipped. Each year, she kept the information on the chip updated.

Leeann was dropped off at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay as a stray. When staff checked her for a microchip, they found Bonilla's contact information and called her the day after Christmas.

"She immediately bought a ticket and jumped on a plane to come get her baby," the shelter said.

Staff captured video of the moment Bonilla and her beloved pet reunited, showing the dog's tail happily wagging as she greeted her owner.

The Humane Society stressed the importance of microchipping pets, saying it's the only reason Leeann was able to go back home to her family.