New Atlanta date announced for Madonna after singer cancels because of infection

A new date has been announced for the canceled Madonna concert in Atlanta.

The concert, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 5, was canceled along with multiple other performances around the world because of a "serious bacterial infection." The pop icon was rushed to a hospital and spent several days in ICU in June because of the infection.

The rescheduled concert will take place April 1, 2024, at State Farm Arena.

The 64-year-old singer's "Celebration Tour" will kick off Europe and the UK before heading to North America. The first concert on the new schedule is London on Oct. 14. The London shows will be followed by shows in Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands throughout the remainder of 2023. The North American leg will begin on December 13th in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

Tickets for the previously scheduled show will be honored on the new date, according to Live Nation.

Unfortunately, some concerts in other cities were canceled. Those include July 27 in Tulsa, December 22 in Nashville, January 15 in San Francisco, January 18 in Las Vegas, and January 20 in Phoenix. Refunds for these dates will be issued at the original point of purchase.

Click here for complete schedule.