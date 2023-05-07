Netflix confirms Black Mirror Season 6 in eerie, celebrity-filled teaser

article

It's official: A hit Netflix show that has had many of us on the edges of our seats for years is coming back. The streaming platform recently released a teaser for season six of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror, announcing its shockingly close premiere.

"You’ve been wondering. You’ve been waiting. You’ve been warned," the streaming company captioned the video on YouTube.

Although Netlfix didn't release an exact release date, they said the new season would be available some time next month. The previous season of the technology-driven horror series debuted June 5, 2019.

The teaser is about a minute and thirty seconds of eerie, dark clips strung together in that famous ‘Black Mirror’ style that makes everyone's skin crawl. There's screaming, blood, lust and laughter. You may also notice a few familiar faces.

"Bringing it all to life we’ve got an incredible roster of disgustingly skillful, smart directors working with a cast of actors so talented they frankly have no right to exist," Brooker said in an interview with Netflix.

Stars like Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, Sex Education's Anjana Vasan and Atlanta's (TV Series) Zazie Beetz are easily recognizable in the teaser.

In April, the company also announced the season would include other high-profile talents like Salma Hayek Pinault, Michael Cera and Kate Mara – just to name a few.

The show, known for its typically non-canon episodes, notably stepped outside that model at the end of season four with its season finale, Black Museum. That episode, headed by breakout actress-turned-Black Panther star Letitia Wright, was set in a museum filled with easter eggs from previous episodes and seasons. Brooker said this newest season may experiment with the show's model again, calling it "the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet."

So, get ready for the unknown. We don't even know how many episodes we're getting this time around.

The series is expected to return to a streaming device near you this June.