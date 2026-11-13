FAA ground stop: Atlanta airport hit with increasing delays

The Brief Hundreds of travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are facing delays Friday afternoon after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports. Flight-tracking data from FlightAware shows 726 delays and 26 cancellations at Atlanta's airport so far Friday. The U.S. Department of Transportation said the ground stop was triggered by a communication issue affecting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which FAA technicians are investigating.



Hundreds of flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are stalled Friday afternoon after federal aviation officials ordered a nationwide ground stop across every U.S. airport due to a widespread air traffic control communication issue.

FAA ground stop

What we know:

According to live flight-tracking data from FlightAware, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had logged 726 total delays and 26 cancellations within, into or out of the United States as of Friday afternoon, numbers expected to climb while the ground stop remains active.

FAA issues nationwide ground stop due to 'extraordinary circumstances'

Why is there an FAA grounds top?

The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed Friday that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued the nationwide ground stop following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers across the country.

Transportation officials said FAA technicians are actively investigating the problem and promised immediate updates as more information becomes available.

Since Atlanta serves as the world's busiest airport and a major domestic and international connecting hub, the halt on U.S. departures is expected to create ripple-effect delays for travelers flying through Hartsfield-Jackson throughout Friday evening.

The FAA has issued a departure delay program for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with departing flights facing delays averaging 90 minutes.

What they're saying:

Earlier Friday afternoon, the FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center issued an advisory halting all departing flights nationwide until further notice.

"Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety. Attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center all airports are ground stopped. All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis," the advisory stated.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport issued the following statement regarding the incident:

The FAA has issued a ground stop affecting departures at ATL and other major airports. Arriving flights are permitted to land, however, departures are temporarily suspended. Travelers should check with their airlines for flight updates. We will provide an update as more information becomes available.

Please reach out to the FAA for more information.

Delta issued an alert to customers on its website stating that its flights are currently being impacted by the ground stop. According to FlightAware, Delta has experienced a total of 499 delays with seven cancellations.

How long will the ground stop last?

What we don't know:

Federal officials have not said what caused the communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers or whether any external factors were involved.

The FAA also has not provided an estimated timeline for when technicians will resolve the problem, when the nationwide ground stop will be lifted or how many additional flights in and out of Atlanta will be affected before normal operations resume.

What you can do:

If you are at the airport and are experiencing delays or know someone who, you should check with your airline for flight updates and status.