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Ellenwood store sells $3 million lottery ticket

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Lottery
Published November 13, 2026 1:12 PM EST
Published November 13, 2026 1:12 PM EST
article

Atmosphere at the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards Telecast Viewing Party at Straits on February 13, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/WireImage for NARAS)

The Brief

    • A ticket sold at Chevron Food Mart in Ellenwood won the $3 million top prize in the Jingle Jumbo Bucks scratcher game; the winner chose an annuity.
    • Two Fantasy 5 tickets matched all five numbers in the Nov. 10 drawing, winning $129,120 each.
    • Lottery players across Georgia also won prizes from scratchers, Diggi Games and Millionaire for Life, including a $50,000 scratcher prize in Sandersville.

ATLANTA - A Georgia Lottery player won the $3 million top prize playing the Jingle Jumbo Bucks scratcher. The winning ticket was sold at Chevron Food Mart, 2863 Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood. The winner claimed the prize Nov. 10 and selected annuity payments.

What we know:

Other scratcher prizes included $50,000 on a Jingle Jumbo Bucks ticket sold at S&T Food Mart, 1356 S. Harris St. in Sandersville. Four tickets won $10,000 each: a 100X The Money ticket sold at Publix, 12701 Town Center Drive in Covington; a 100Xtra ticket sold at Food Mart, 86 Fairground St. NE in Marietta; and 20X The Money and 100X The Money tickets sold at two Valdosta stores — Foodway, 1707 N. Forrest St., and Perimeter Pantry, 4491 Inner Perimeter Road. The prizes were claimed Nov. 10 or 12.

Two players won $129,120 each in the Nov. 10 Fantasy 5 drawing by matching all five numbers: 11, 15, 18, 20 and 23. One winning ticket was purchased online by an Ellenwood resident. The other was sold at New Grands, 27 Golf Crest Drive in Acworth.

A Byron resident won $10,000 playing the Fishing for Gold On Tour Diggi Game online Nov. 10, and a Clarkesville resident won $10,000 playing the 50X The Cash Linked Wins Diggi Game online Nov. 12.

A ticket sold at BP Food Mart, 35 Highway 138 SW in Riverdale, won $7,500 in the Nov. 10 Millionaire for Life drawing. The player matched four of the five numbers and the Millionaire ball.

Georgia Lottery proceeds support education programs in the state, including the HOPE Scholarship and Georgia’s Pre-K program.

The Source

  • Information provided via news release from Georgia Lottery. 

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