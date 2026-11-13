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Zoo Atlanta welcomes Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth infant

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Zoo Atlanta
Published November 13, 2026 12:20 PM EST
Published November 13, 2026 12:20 PM EST
article

Courtesy of Zoo Atlanta

The Brief

    • Nutella gave birth Oct. 30 to her third offspring with male Cocoa.
    • Sloth infants are born with fur, open eyes, teeth and claws for clinging to their mothers.
    • The infant is expected to be visible outdoors with Nutella when the sloths return to their habitat this spring.

ATLANTA - Zoo Atlanta has welcomed a Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth born Oct. 30. The infant is the third offspring of Nutella and male Cocoa, whose breeding was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan to help maintain healthy, genetically diverse populations in accredited zoos.

What we know:

Sloths are known for their slow movements, but they also have unusual behaviors and adaptations. They spend nearly all their time in trees and do almost everything, including eating, upside down. Their gestation period is 11 to 12 months, unusually long for an animal of their size.

Sloth babies are born fully furred, with their eyes open, teeth already present and claws developed for clinging to their mothers.

"We are excited to welcome Nutella’s newest infant," said Gina Ferrie, vice president of collections and conservation. "Sloths have so many behaviors and adaptations that highlight the incredible biodiversity of our natural world. They also give us the opportunity to share a conservation story that helps our Members and guests appreciate the impact of human activities on wildlife."

Hoffmann’s two-toed sloths are not classified as endangered, but they face growing threats in Central and South America, including habitat loss from illegal logging. Zoo Atlanta said hundreds of sloths are electrocuted each year as they try to travel between fragmented forest areas using power lines.

The sloths are not currently visible outdoors because they are tropical animals that cannot tolerate cooler temperatures. Zoo Atlanta expects the infant to be visible with Nutella when the sloths return to their outdoor habitat this spring.

The Source

  • Information for the above came from a news release sent by ZOO Atlanta. 

Zoo AtlantaNewsWild Nature