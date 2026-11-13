Masked suspects sought in Atlanta food market robbery

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The Brief Atlanta police are seeking several individuals in a robbery and aggravated assault at a food market on Alison Court. The victim said the masked men assaulted him, threatened him with firearms and struck him with other objects. The suspects took the victim’s cellphone and wallet; Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying several individuals accused of robbing and assaulting a man inside a food market in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10:27 p.m. Oct. 18 to 2070 Alison Court SW. The victim told officers he was at the market’s gaming machines when a group of masked men physically attacked him, according to preliminary information from the Atlanta Police Department.

During the assault, the attackers displayed firearms, struck the victim with several other objects and threatened him, police said. They then fled with his cellphone and wallet.

Surveillance video shows multiple people wearing masks and hooded sweaters assaulting the victim, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information about the case can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.