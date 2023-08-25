Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

National Dog Day: Win a tattoo of your furry friend

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Updated 1:49PM
Pets and Animals
Fox TV Stations

Celebrating National Dog Day!

We’re celebrating our four-legged friends on National Dog Day!

As the nation gears up to celebrate National Dog Day on August 26, dog lovers have an opportunity to honor their furry friends in an artistic — and permanent way. 

BARK, the company behind BarkBox, recently announced a tattoo contest, giving dog parents the chance to get tattoos of their pet for free.

The New York-based company is asking dog lovers to submit a photo of their furry companion and an explanation for why they are the most deserving of the permanent declaration of love. 

Winners will be able to choose their own style, placement and artist, and BARK will reimburse them for the tattoo.

dog-tattoo-2.jpg

Photos of last year's winners' dog tattoos (Credit: BARK)

The contest submission site is now open for submissions. The contest closes on September 8, and winners will be notified on or before Sept. 31. 

Last year, BARK paid for 100 dog parents to get tattoos of their dogs, receiving nearly 16,000 submissions. So far, BARK has received almost 14,000 submissions and is on track to surpass last year's numbers.

dog-tattoo-contest-1.jpg

Photo submission and winning dog tattoo (Credit: BARK)

Each year, National Dog Day raises awareness about dog adoption and gives owners an opportunity to share why they love their fur babies so much.

RELATED: It's National Dog Day and we're celebrating the pups in our lives!

Currently, 38.4% of U.S. households own a dog according to an estimate published by the American Veterinary Medical Association.

How to spoil your dog on National Dog Day

Celebrity dog trainer Michael Hill joins Good Day DC to share the best ways to spoil your furry friend on National Dog Day!

This story was reported from Los Angeles.