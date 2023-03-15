NASA debuts new Axiom spacesuit for Artemis III mission to the moon

NASA Astronauts will be sporting brand-new spacesuits when they head to space for the Artemis III mission in 2025.

The orange, blue, and black spacesuits called the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) were unveiled during an event Wednesday at Space Center Houston in Texas. NASA selected Axiom Space to develop the modern suits that were put on display at the event allowing students and media to ask questions.

The spacesuit builds on NASA's spacesuit prototype developments and incorporates the latest technology, enhanced mobility, and added protection from hazards on the Moon, according to NASA.

Credit: Axiom Space

The AxEMU has the range of motion and flexibility needed to explore more of the lunar landscape, and the suit will fit a broad range of crew members, accommodating at least 90 percent of the US male and female population.

The Artemis III mission will be NASA's first human mission to the lunar South Pole, making history as they send the first woman and first person of color to the moon.

NASA's Orion spacecraft will take its crew of astronauts to the moon as it is the only spacecraft capable of returning crews to earth at lunar reentry velocities.

On November 16, 2022, Artemis I launched from Florida to the moon with test dummies on board that were fitted with sensors to measure such things as vibration, acceleration, and cosmic radiation.

The rocket propelled an empty crew capsule into a wide orbit around the moon and splashed back down onto earth in December 2021.

The view from the south police region will look very different from the photos taken on Apollo missions as the sun will hover just above the horizon, casting long, dark, shadows across the terrain.

The mission is planned for 2025 and will mark humanity’s first return to the lunar surface in more than 50 years.

The crew for the Artemis III mission has not been named yet.