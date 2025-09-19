Nana’s Chicken & Waffles 'sweetens' Sandy Springs culinary scene

The Brief Business owner and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Kelli Ferrell is expanding her culinary empire with a new location of her popular Nana's Chicken and Waffles. Ferrell opened the restaurant's first location in Conyers back in 2016, winning over fans with a menu filled with decadent waffle flavors. The new location is at The Prado shopping center in Sandy Springs, and is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.



Good Day Atlanta goes way, way back with local favorite Nana’s Chicken & Waffles. And now that the restaurant is forging a bright future in Sandy Springs, we knew we needed to stop by and toast to the success.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we checked out the newest location of Nana’s Chicken & Waffles, located at The Prado in Sandy Springs. Nana’s is the creation of Kelli Ferrell, who opened her first location in Conyers back in 2016. And just a few months later, we spent a morning there with Ferrell and her team, showcasing the mind-blowing menu of waffle flavors including red velvet, strawberry shortcake, peach cobbler, and more.

Since then, Kelli Ferrell has gained national attention thanks to both her culinary empire and her place as a main cast member of the Bravo hit "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." And she’s remained a good friend to Good Day along the way, appearing on our show numerous times since that very first feature in May 2017.

The new Nana’s Chicken & Waffles in Sandy Springs is located at 5600 Roswell Road, in the space formerly occupied by Marlow’s Tavern. Ferrell hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony late last month, which was filmed for the upcoming "Housewives" season. For more information on the restaurant — including a look at the menu — click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our delicious morning checking it out!