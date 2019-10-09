Naked intruder wearing Power Rangers mask fondles self in front of teen

Atlanta police are searching for a masked man who broke into a family's home on Fairburn Road in Atlanta. Officers said the man was not wearing anything but a "Power Rangers" mask and started touching himself inappropriately in front of a teenager.

Laurren Hayes' said her 14-year-old daughter is still reeling after the terrifying encounter. "He took away her sense of security," said Hayes.



Hayes said she left for work as her daughter was getting ready for school. The teen had just gotten out of the shower and was playing music when the man walked into her bathroom.

"Once I realized somebody was in my house, I was like, "Oh my god,'" said the teen.



Out of the corner of her eye, she saw a naked man wearing a red "Power Rangers" mask.

She said the naked man was touching himself inappropriately, and that's when she knew she had to fight.

"It was either gonna be me or him," said the teen.

The 14-year-old said she chased the man out of the bedroom and ran to the kitchen to get a knife for protection. The man left through the front door and ran away.

Advertisement

The high schooler said she's struggled to sleep since the attack.

"I can never go to school without feeling like someone is watching me," said the high school freshman.

Her mother has a message for the masked intruder: "It's not funny, it's not cute, it's not a joke," said Hayes. "Make sure that's the last time that you do that."

Atlanta police describe the suspect as between 5'6" and 5'7", 150 and 180 pounds, African American, with a small patch of facial hair on his chin.