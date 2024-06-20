MUST Ministries Summer Lunch volunteers 'embrace' experience

"We embraced it, but it embraced us."

Those words from a MUST Ministries Summer Lunch program volunteer say it better than we ever could: giving back often results in the sweetest, most unexpected gifts.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we made a return visit to Mableton’s New Life Missionary Baptist Church, where an army of volunteers regularly meets to pack up kits for the MUST Ministries Summer Lunch program. The long-running program provides free meals for kids in metro Atlanta over the summer (through July 31) — "bridging the hunger gap" for local students who rely on free and reduced meals during the school year. MUST Ministries leaders say their goal is to provide breakfast and lunch to at least 7,500 children over the nine weeks of the program.

And that’s where the all-important volunteers come in, packing up kits (including food, drinks, and activities) to be distributed throughout eight counties in Metro Atlanta: Bartow, Cobb, Cherokee, Douglas, Fulton, Paulding, Pickens, and Gwinnett. The New Life Missionary Baptist Church volunteers pack and deliver the kits on Thursdays, which means we got to see them in action this morning while also pitching in to lend a helping hand.

For more information on this year’s MUST Ministries Summer Lunch program — including how you can volunteer and/or donate — click here. And click the video player to check out our morning with some absolutely incredible people who are "embracing" the opportunity to help others.