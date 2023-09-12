Suspect in murder at Gwinnett County HomeTowne Studios surrenders to police

article

A Peachtree Corners man wanted in connection with a murder at a Gwinnett County hotel has turned himself in to police.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 that 21-year-old Jay Dante Crump turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Jail Sunday.

Crump's surrender comes days after investigators say they identified him as a suspect in the deadly shooting of 28-year-old Dareese Ellis on Sept. 5 at the HomeTowne Studios in the 7000 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Officers responded to the motel at around 5:45 p.m. and found Ellis' body. Detectives interviewed witnesses and believe there was some sort of altercation between the two before the shooting.

Crump is charged with aggravated assault, felony murder, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

If anyone has any information to share about the shooting, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).