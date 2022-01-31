Multiple roads close in Midtown due to ruptured gas line

Streets in Midtown Atlanta are closed as firefighters respond to a gas line after being ruptured by a construction crew near the 1200 block of Spring Street.

Officials said 14th Street at Spring Street and West Peachtree Street are closed to traffic as well as West Peachtree Street at 16th Street.

Atlanta Gas Light is on scene, firefighters said.

The Atlanta Police Department responded to direct traffic after a gas main broke near the area.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.

