Multiple Philadelphia police vehicles set on fire across the city overnight

Philadelphia police say a number of Philadelphia police vehicles were set on fire in four different locations early Monday morning.

"In most of the cases, the fires were set by introducing a Molotov cocktail either under the vehicle or into the vehicle," Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew said.

Police say all of the police vehicles were unoccupied. Several were parked outside police districts. Surveillance cameras picked up the person of interest riding a bike near at least two fire scenes.

"We have no reason to believe this is related to any legitimate protests. If it was an act of vandalism. I don't believe any group is claiming it."

Police vehicles sustained damage from the fires at the following locations:

7th and Chestnut Streets (7th District)

11th and Vine Streets (6th District)

3900 block of Chestnut Street (16th District)

5510 Pine Street (18th District)

Police officers were advised by radio not to leave their vehicles unattended. Some officers took their patrol cars to garages.

No injuries have been reported to any officers or civilians in any of the incidents.

Police originally described the person of interest as a white male wearing a flannel, backpack, and bandana. He is also said to have been riding a white Cannondale bicycle.

Since May 30, 93 police vehicles have been damaged in the wake of the George Floyd protests and subsequent rioting and looting.

